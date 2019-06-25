VIDEO: Ghana president Akufo-Addo arrives at Ismailia stadium to watch Ghana-Benin AFCON clash

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 25 June 2019
Nana Akufo-Addo and Egypt president Abdul Fattah el-Sisi

Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived at the Ismailia Stadium to watch the Black Stars play their first match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The four-time African champions face Benin in their opener in Group F.

Nana Akufo-Addo is honouring a promise he made to the team when they visited him at the Presidency before their departure to Dubai for the pre-tournament camping.

He said should Ghana qualify to the final, he would again be in Egypt to motivate the Black Stars to win the AFCON trophy which has eluded the nation for the past 37 years.

 

