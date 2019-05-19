Video: Ghana star Afriyie Acquah scores for Empoli against his former club Torino

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah scored they hammered his former side Torino as his club Empoli battled to avoid relegation from the Italian top-flight on Sunday.

The Black Stars player scored from the edge of the box after a mistake by Napoli's Nigerian defender Ola Aina sparking hopes of survival hopes for Empoli.

The Ghanaian managed to place the ball past goalkeeper Sirigu with a well-placed shot that opened the scoring the match.

Acquah wore Toro's jersey for two seasons (2015/16 and 2016/17) after he was also very close to moving to the English Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old midfielder moved to Empoli and this season he has made 26 appearances.

This is his second goal of the season.

Watch goal of Afriyie Acquah in the Serie A against Torino below: