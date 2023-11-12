GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghana star Andre Ayew receives grand unveiling at Le Havre with over 20,000 fans

Published on: 12 November 2023
In a spectacular display of fanfare, French side Le Havre welcomed their latest acquisition, Ghana captain Andre Ayew, with an awe-inspiring unveiling ceremony.

The attacking midfielder, who has signed a short-term contract with the Ligue 1 club, was introduced in front of a roaring crowd of over 20,000 fans before Le Havre's 0-0 draw with Monaco on Saturday.

Amid the chants of his name and the overwhelming reception, Ayew, visibly moved, managed to maintain his composure. The 33-year-old expressed gratitude to the club for the warm welcome, marking his return to French football after leaving Olympique Marseille in 2015 to join Swansea City.

Having been without a club since departing Nottingham Forest in the summer, Ayew is eager to make an impact with Le Havre. Although he initially signed a short-term deal, the possibility of a longer-term contract looms should he impress the club hierarchy.

Ayew's wealth of experience, gained from stints with West Ham United, Swansea City, and Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, as well as international spells with Fenerbahce in Turkey and Al Sadd in Qatar, is anticipated to bolster Le Havre's campaign. The club currently sits sixth on the Ligue 1 table after 12 games played.

In addition to his club endeavours, Ayew continues to feature prominently in international football. Recently named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, Ayew looks set to continue making significant contributions on both domestic and international fronts.

