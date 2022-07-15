VIDEO: Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scores for Ajax in pre-season friendly

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scored a good goal as Ajax drew 1-1 with KAS Eupen in a pre-season friendly match on Friday.

Kudus' goal came in the 84th minute and earned a draw for the Dutch side in their fourth friendly match.

The midfielder finished off a well-worked move by placing the ball in the net from close range.

When the ball fell into his path, Kudus did not hesitate and slammed it into the goal, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.

Ajax used Kudus as a false nine against Eupen this afternoon.

The 21-year-old distinguished himself by opening up space up front, stopping play frequently, and moving the ball forward.

Ajax are expected to play three more friendly games before the season gets underway on July 30.

Kudus joined Ajax pre-season early this month and is looking forward to playing an important role for the club under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.

In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.