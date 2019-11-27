VIDEO: Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan grabs SUPERB equalizer for NorthEast United against Mumbai

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan was on target for NorthEast United in their 2-2 draw against Mumbai FC on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old pulled parity for the side after the visitors went 2-1 up in the India Super League.

It was Gyan's third goal for the side since joining as a free agent.

The Ghana international has now scored three goals for the side after recovering from an injury.

Panagiotis Triadis opened the scoring for the home side in the 9th minute before Amine Chermiti scored twice in the 22nd and 32nd minute at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Gyan saved the blushes of the home side with the leveler on 42 minute.

Watch Gyan's goal below;

