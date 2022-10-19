GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 October 2022
VIDEO: Ghana striker Inaki Williams' brilliant finish against Getafe in LaLiga

Ghana striker Inaki Williams is in fine form heading into the World Cup, having scored his fourth goal of the season on Tuesday evening.

Williams scored in the second minute of Athletic Bilbao's 2-2 draw with Getafe in Spain's LaLiga.

Ander Herrera lofted a precise cross into the box. Williams latched on to it and finished with a quick shot into the middle of the goal, leaving Getafe's goalkeeper with no chance.

 

Inaki is confident of making Ghana's final squad for the Qatar, where Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

