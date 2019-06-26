Video: Ghana striker Jordan Ayew sure of Black Stars revival after Benin draw

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is certain the Black Stars will bounce back after they were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match on Tuesday.

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Jordan says the sending off of John Boye had an effect on the but was full of praise for the fighting spirit of his team-mates after the red card.

See the video of the interview below: