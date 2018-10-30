Video: Ghana striker Majeed Waris finally scores for Nantes in win over Montpellier

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris scored his first goal for his club side Nantes on Tuesday night when they defeated Montpellier 3-0 in the French League Cup.

The attacker scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday in his 12th appearance to help the top tier side advance to the next round of the competition.

Waris joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer with the hopes of increasing the attacking options of the club after some impressive previous stints in France.

Despite making a decent showing in the league so far by setting up some goals for his team-mates his inability to score piled pressure on him.

But he eased the pressure on himself when he received a straight pass, advanced and hit a powerful left foot, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The goal his first since joining Nantes on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The player was loaned by FC Porto and has a contract until 2022 with the Dragons.