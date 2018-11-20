VIDEO: Ghana suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Mali in AWCON 2018 Group A

Striker Bassira Toure scored a brace as Mali beat hosts Ghana 2-1 in the match day 2 of Group A on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Toure found the back of the net in either half with substitute Elizabeth Addo scoring in between as Mali shocked the home team in front of their teeming fans.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot dictating the pace in the early stages with stand-in captain Priscilla Okyere and Jane Ayiyiem giving the Mali defenders some anxious moments.

The pendulum of the game changed in the favour of Les Aigles and they took the game to the Ghanaians with Toure and Sebe Coulibaly leading the charge.