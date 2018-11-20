GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ghana suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Mali in AWCON 2018 Group A

Published on: 20 November 2018
VIDEO: Ghana suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Mali in AWCON 2018 Group A
Jane Ayiyem of Ghana challenged by Coulouba Sogore of Mali during the 2018 TOTAL African Womens Cup of Nations match between Ghana and Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra on 20 November 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Striker Bassira Toure scored a brace as Mali beat hosts Ghana 2-1 in the match day 2 of Group A on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Toure found the back of the net in either half with substitute Elizabeth Addo scoring in between as Mali shocked the home team in front of their teeming fans.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot dictating the pace in the early stages with stand-in captain Priscilla Okyere and Jane Ayiyiem giving the Mali defenders some anxious moments.

The pendulum of the game changed in the favour of Les Aigles and they took the game to the Ghanaians with Toure and Sebe Coulibaly leading the charge.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations