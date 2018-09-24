Video: Ghana superstar Andre Ayew's powerful header rescues Fenerbahce in Istanbul derby

Andre Ayew established himself in the folklore of Turkish football when scoring with a powerful header to rescue Fenerbahce from defeat against Besiktas in his first Istanbul derby on Monday night.

The Ghana superstar scored with the powerfully headed effort to draw his side level at 1-1 in the highly anticipated encounter that captivates Turkish football.

Dutch star Ryan Babbel gave Besiktas the lead before the break as his 40th minute effort left the home side with a mountain to climb in the game.

But Ayew climbed above two of his markers with his trademark powerful header to beautifully beat the goalkeeper and rescue the game for Fenerbahce.

The 71st minute effort by Ayew puts him in the history books of Turkish football and the game will be talked about for many years to come.

It will also warm him to the passionate fans of Fenerbahce who are hoping that his performances will catapult him into a club legend.

Ayew got the support of another Fenerbahce legend on the Monday night league game as his compatriot Stephen Appiah was in the stands to witness the game.

⚽40' Babel ⚽71' Ayew

