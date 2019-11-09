VIDEO: Ghana U-23 grab late goal to draw against Cameroon

Ghana U-23 began their CAF U-23 Cup of Nations campaign with a hard fought 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Cairo.

Following a lackluster display from both sides in the first half, the Cameroonians opened the scoring on the hour mark through Bayern Munich forward Frank Evina.

The 19-year old brilliantly curled in a beautiful freekick just at the edge of the box leaving goalkeeper Kwame Baah helpless.

With three minutes left, Habib Mohammed scored the equalizer after a shot from Evans Mensah deflected to his path in the box.

