VIDEO: Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko delighted with players' work-rate in training ahead of Algeria clash

Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko says the select band of players in camp have shown a lot of positives in training ahead of Friday's 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations final round qualifier against Algeria.

The former Cameroon assistant coach had the full compliment of squad-including 13 foreign-based players-training on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, venue for the match.

Tanko will be counting on his foreign legion to boost his squad for a convincing first leg win ahead of the return leg on 9 September, 2019.

''[It's a] Very good feeling that we have all the players that we have invited and you could see that the training is very hot-everybody is fighting for position so it's a very good feeling,'' Tanko told Kwese TV.

''The local ones we started with, you could see there's no difference with the foreign-based players and the foreign based they came with their fitness because the league just started in Europe.

''So I'm very happy to see the home-based players we started with competing with them [foreign-based] at the same level.''

Black Meteors players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi and Kwame Baah

Defenders: William Denkyi, Habib Mohammed, Gideon Mensah, Nicholas Opoku, Edward Sarpong, Kingsley Fobi, Fuseini Zakaria, Emmanuel Cudjoe, William Denkyi

Midfielders: Isaac Twum, Braima Forster, Michael Agbekornu, Oman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Majeed Ashmeru,Yaw Yeboah.

Strikers: Bernard Tekpetey, Bismark Ngissah,Dauda Mohammed, Joel Fameyeh.