Video: Ghana U23 star Osman Bukari scores in Trencin big win in Slovak top-flight

Ghana U23 star Osman Bukari was on target in the Slovakian top-flight when his Trencin side defeated Pohronie Ziar 4-0 on Saturday night.

The heroics on the Black Meteors player helped the visitors to seal their third league victory on the season after six matches in the Slovak Fortuna league 2019/2020.

The goals for the third league victory of Trencin was scored by Ante Roguljic, Osman Bukari, Hamza Catakovic and Gino van Kessel in the match against the newly promoted side.

Bukari, who has been a revelation for the Slovakian side, latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box just in the 41st minute, wriggled past his marker before firing past the goalkeeper at the far side.

Further goals from Catakovic and Kessel after the break sealed the emphatic victory for the visiting side.

Thew win pushed Trencin to third on the table after six matches.

Below is the video highlights of the goals scored in the match: