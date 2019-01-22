GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ghana U23 striker Kwabena Owusu grabs win for Salamanca in Spanish third-tier

Published on: 22 January 2019
VIDEO: Ghana U23 striker Kwabena Owusu grabs win for Salamanca in Spanish third-tier
Kwabena Owusu

Striker Kwabena Owusu’s tenth minute strike grabbed the points for third-tier side Salamanca CF in their 1-0 win over Ponferradina on Sunday.

The Ghana U23 international connected home from inside the box after his initial header was blocked.

Owusu has now scored nine goals in 13 league appearances.

But the 23-year-old was replaced four minutes into the second half.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations