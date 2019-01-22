VIDEO: Ghana U23 striker Kwabena Owusu grabs win for Salamanca in Spanish third-tier

Striker Kwabena Owusu’s tenth minute strike grabbed the points for third-tier side Salamanca CF in their 1-0 win over Ponferradina on Sunday.
The Ghana U23 international connected home from inside the box after his initial header was blocked.
Owusu has now scored nine goals in 13 league appearances.
But the 23-year-old was replaced four minutes into the second half.
Os dejamos el gol de @OwusuKwabena97 para darle la victoria al @SalamancaCFUDS frente a la @SDP_1922 en el Toralín pic.twitter.com/M5IBmLnHO2
— World Factory Player (@FactoryPlayers) January 21, 2019