VIDEO: Ghana winger Albert Adomah wins Aston Villa Foundation Contribution award

Winger Albert Adomah won the Aston Villa Foundation Contribution award for his work helping the charity.

The Ghana international won the very first award of the night.

Adomah, 31, has been seen helping out with homelessness and families who have fallen on hard times.

The winger proved he is a true gentleman of football and a real role model for other footballers to give back and reach out to people as much as possible.

Adomah has not been at his best this term and managed four goals in 35 league appearances for the promotion chasing championship side.

Watch how Albert Adomah won the Aston Villa Foundation Contribution award: