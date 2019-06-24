VIDEO: Ghana winger Christian Atsu exposes secrets of Black Stars ahead of AFCON opener

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been exposing some of the deep secrets in the Black Stars revealing the identity of the worst singer in the national team.

The Black Stars take on Benin in their Group F opener on Tuesday and the Newcastle player revealed the biggest joker in the team as well the best players in various positions.

The four-time champions landed in Cairo on Friday from their camping base in Dubai, UAE.

All 23 players were involved in the work out session at the Suez Canal Sports Complex- a designated training ground for the tournament.

The team's fitness coach Paul Maxwell started the session before head coach Kwesi Appiah took charge with some tactical work.

Ghana are preparing to face West African neighbours Benin on Tuesday at the Ismaily Stadium in Group F