VIDEO: Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scores match winner in Genk's win over Anderlecht in Belgian Cup 

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored the match winner for Genk in their 1-0 win against arch-rivals RSC Anderlecht in the Belgian Cup round of 16.

The game ended in a draw after regulation time at the Cegeka Arena.

Paintsil latched on to a pass inside the box to fire home a perfect strike to finally get the breakthrough for the home side just five minutes into the first period of extra time.

The 95th-minute strike by the Ghanaian forward was enough to send Genk through to the next round of the Belgian Cup.

Paintsil has been in superb form for Genk this season having scored 8 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions and providing 6 assists in the process.

Watch the goal below: