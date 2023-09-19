GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores against Manchester City in UCL

Published on: 19 September 2023
VIDEO: Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores against Manchester City in UCL

Ghana winger Osman Bukari scored his first goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League against holders Manchester City.

Bukari scored late in injury time in the first half to give the Serbian champions the lead.

The goal which was later confirmed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be a huge milestone for the Ghana international on his 50th appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old already has four games this season for Crvena zvezda.

Watch the goal below

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more