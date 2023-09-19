VIDEO: Ghana winger Osman Bukari scores against Manchester City in UCL

Ghana winger Osman Bukari scored his first goal of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League against holders Manchester City.

Bukari scored late in injury time in the first half to give the Serbian champions the lead.

The goal which was later confirmed by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be a huge milestone for the Ghana international on his 50th appearance for the club.

The 24-year-old already has four games this season for Crvena zvezda.

