VIDEO: Ghana winger Samuel Owusu hammers superb debut strike for Al Fayha FC

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu netted his debut goal for Al Fayha FC in their 3-1 win over Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Arabian Premier League on Friday.

Al Fateh FC ended the first half in 1-0 victory via a spot-kick neatly converted by Marwane Saadane on the 20th minute.

But Owusu leveled the scores for Al Fayha in the 48th minute with a cracking strike.

Two goals from Sami Al Khaibari and Ronnie Fernandez on the 51st and 75th respectively handed Al Fayha FC all the needed points at home.

The Ghana international lasted for 84 minutes before he was replaced Abdullah Al Mutairi.

Owusu has scored one goal in his eight league appearances for Al Fayha FC since joining them FK Cukaricki during the last summer transfer window.

