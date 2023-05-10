VIDEO: Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo features on Marca TV after Real Madrid versus Man City UCL clash

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has been trending since the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg semi-final of the UEFA Champions League ended last night.

The comic actor, who is in Spain on an European tour, watched the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After the match, he appeared on popular Spanish media outlet Marca, where he gave his analysis of the game.

Although, he is a very well known Manchester United fan, Dabo is backing Real Madrid to defeat Manchester City in the tie.

"The match went well, I know Real Madrid is a big team and no team in this world can be compared to Madrid," he told the Marca reporter.

"Real Madrid have history, they are 14 times champions of Europe. Last week, Real Madrid won the Copa Del Rey and have 20 Cups," he added to the surprise of the reporter, who was forced to ask of the actor's age.

"We have Vinicius, we have Benzema, we have Rodrygo, we have Ballon d'or players," he continued.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne second half strike cancelled Vinicius Jr's opener ahead of the second leg at the Etihad next week.

Dabo is expected to visit a couple of club's in Spain, having already been to PSG, Dortmund and Ajax.

Watch full video below: