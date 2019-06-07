VIDEO: Ghanaian-born Burkinabe star Nii Adamah Plange joins Kayserispor

Burkinabe international of Ghanaian descent Nii Adamah Plange has signed a contract with Turkish side Kayserispor in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Plange has penned a one-year deal with the Anatolian Star with option to extend next year.

He cut short his honeymoon to undergo a medical at the club this week before signing on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was on the books of Portuguese third-tier side Pinhalnovense where he tallied two goals in 10 matches last term.

Watch Nii Adamah during his signing for the Kayseri-based outfit;

He has previously played for Sporting CP, ASEC Mimosas, Vitoria Guimares, Nacional and Coimbra.

The Accra-born left winger made his debut for the Burkina Faso national team against South Africa in 2011.