VIDEO: Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu's late stunner rescues point for Kifisias

Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu delivered a spectacular strike to salvage a point for his team, Kifisias, in their Greece Super League clash against Lamia on Wednesday.

In the dying moments of injury time, the 27-year-old unleashed a long-range rocket that found the back of the net, resulting in a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Matthias Acuna had earlier broken the deadlock for Lamia with a goal in the 84th minute, putting his team in the lead.

However, Lumor Agbenyenu, the Ghanaian international, came to the rescue with his late heroics, securing a valuable point for Kifisias.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lumor Agbenyenu (@lumor_agbenyenu15)

This remarkable goal marked Lumor Agbenyenu's first of the season for his club, an unforgettable moment in his six appearances thus far in the campaign.

His side are currently placed ninth on the league table with six points after six games in the Greek Super League this season.