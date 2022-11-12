GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 12 November 2022
VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores stunning acrobatic goal for West Brom

English-born Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a stunning acrobatic goal as West Bromwich Albion cruise to a 2-0 win at The Hawthorns. 

The 23-year-old profited from a poor clearance from the Stoke defence, meeting the ball halfway in the air before acrobatically striking home for his side's second.

The hosts went into the break with a 1-0 lead, after Kyle Bartley finished off a John Swift assist. Thomas-Asante sealed victory five minutes after the break.

The Milton Keynes-born striker has now scored three goals in 12 matches  in the English Championship.

