VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante scores stunning acrobatic goal for West Brom

English-born Ghanaian Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a stunning acrobatic goal as West Bromwich Albion cruise to a 2-0 win at The Hawthorns.
The 23-year-old profited from a poor clearance from the Stoke defence, meeting the ball halfway in the air before acrobatically striking home for his side's second.
The hosts went into the break with a 1-0 lead, after Kyle Bartley finished off a John Swift assist. Thomas-Asante sealed victory five minutes after the break.
The Milton Keynes-born striker has now scored three goals in 12 matches in the English Championship.
Watch video below:
Brandon Thomas-Asante, take a bow🤯 pic.twitter.com/tUPx7aZu4O
— Max (@wba_max) November 12, 2022