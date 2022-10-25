VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng’s superb goal in Portugal

Rio Ave defeated Portimonense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Monday night, thanks to Emmanuel Boateng's superb goal.

The Ghanaian forward scored the only goal of the game, ensuring Rio Ave took all three points with a 1-0 victory in the matchday 10 fixture.

Rio Ave needed only one goal from the 26-year-old in the first half to earn their third home victory of the season.

Boateng has three goals after seven appearances following his return to Rio Ave.

See goal below