La Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi recently spent a day with his teammates, providing fans with a glimpse of his daily routine.

The video, recorded and shared by the number 11 himself, shows the Ghanaian attacker training with his colleagues, having lunch, spending time with family, and playing with his son, Edoardo.

The behind-the-scenes footage offers a closer look into the dynamics of the team as they continue to strive for survival in the league.