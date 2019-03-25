GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 25 March 2019
VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Johnson Oppong nets 10th goal of the season for Maritimo in Portugal

Inform Ghanaian forward Johnson Oppong continued with his impressive season in the lower tier of Portuguese football after netting his tenth goal of the season for Maritimo. 

The former Ghana U-20 striker scored his 10th goal for Marítimo U-23 team on Saturday.

Owusu, who has been on blistering form for the Portuguese club this season again made a huge statement by scoring the opening goal for his side who walloped Belenenses U-23 side 4-1 in the Campeonato de Portugal.

The 21-year old lethal striker was making his 21st league appearance for the Marítimo B team.

He has so far netted 10 goals and has also provided 3 assists in 21 games this season.

