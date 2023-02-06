GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 06 February 2023
VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng reacts after scoring in Huesca debut 

Ghana forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa is happy to score on his debut for Huesca against Mirandes in the Spanish Segunda division on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the second half to win the points for Huesca.

The Black Meteors striker announced his presence with a fine performance and also capped it with a goal in front of the home fans.

"It was the dream debut. With a good goal and achieving three very important points against an opponent who did not make things easy."

"I am very happy with the reception of El Alcoraz, I have to thank you for the welcome and the support.", Gyabaa said in an interview with the club's media.

 

The Ghana international is on loan at Huesca until the end of the season.

 

 

