VIDEO: Ghanaian Joseph Amuzu’s spectacular goal for Mechelen youth side

Ghanaian Joseph Amuzu continues to evolve in the youth setup at KV Mechelen and recently scored a spectacular goal against Lyra-Lierse.

KV Mechelen's U23s compete at the fourth national level, D2 VV in Belgium, with Joseph being one of their best players.

𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙈 𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙈 I Jojo Amuzu maakte zijn comeback bij onze beloften met deze knal 🚀 What do you think, @433? 😏#trotsoponzekleuren #kvmechelenjeugd pic.twitter.com/eLfe9u14S2 — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) September 15, 2022

The 17-year-old, who is following in the footsteps of his father and brother, inked a two-year deal with an option for a further year in May this year.

"The 17-year-old forward has signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional year," Mechelen wrote on their official website.

"The lightning-fast Amuzu thus follows in the footsteps of his father Theophilus, who played for KV Mechelen for a year and a half. The Mechelen youth product has been wearing the colours of our club since 2014 and moved this year from the U18 to the promises," the club added.

Joseph 'Jojo' Amuzu is the younger brother of Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu.

His father Theophilus Amuzu, a former Ghana player, also played for Hearts of Oak and KV Mechelen.