GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

VIDEO: Ghanaian Joseph Amuzu’s spectacular goal for Mechelen youth side

Published on: 20 October 2022
VIDEO: Ghanaian Joseph Amuzu’s spectacular goal for Mechelen youth side

Ghanaian Joseph Amuzu continues to evolve in the youth setup at KV Mechelen and recently scored a spectacular goal against Lyra-Lierse.

KV Mechelen's U23s compete at the fourth national level, D2 VV in Belgium, with Joseph being one of their best players.

 

The 17-year-old, who is following in the footsteps of his father and brother, inked a two-year deal with an option for a further year in May this year.

"The 17-year-old forward has signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional year," Mechelen wrote on their official website.

"The lightning-fast Amuzu thus follows in the footsteps of his father Theophilus, who played for KV Mechelen for a year and a half. The Mechelen youth product has been wearing the colours of our club since 2014 and moved this year from the U18 to the promises," the club added.

Joseph 'Jojo' Amuzu is the younger brother of Anderlecht star Francis Amuzu.

His father Theophilus Amuzu, a former Ghana player, also played for Hearts of Oak and KV Mechelen.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more