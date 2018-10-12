VIDEO: Ghanaian kid Francis Amuzu scores on Belgium U21 debut against Italy

Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu climbed off the bench to score on his Belgium U21 derby on Thursday night in the 1-0 win over Italy.

The 19-year-old cut in from the left side on his right to bend the ball past the Italy goalkeeper.

Amuzu, wearing the No.6 jersey on international duty, has been one of the shining stars this season as he made six league appearances.

The 19-year-old has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

He is the son of former Ghana youth international Theophilus Amuzu.

Watch Francis Amuzu's sublime goal for Italy's U21 side: