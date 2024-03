Steaua Bucuresti midfielder Baba Alhassan shares personal insights into his career and life beyond football in his latest interview with Sienu TV.

The 33-minute conversation delves into the experiences of the Ghanaian player, who is enjoying a successful season in Romania.

With 27 games under his belt, Alhassan's impact on the team is evident.

At 24 years old, he has contributed two goals and three assists, showcasing his significance on the field.