VIDEO: Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Kodua scores outrageous goal as West Ham beat Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup

English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Gideon Kodua inspired West Ham U18's to FA Youth Cup triumph after scoring a stunning goal in the 5-1 win over Arsenal.

The 18-year-old pounced on a mistake by an Arsenal defender before looping the ball over the goalkeeper from 40 yards.

The Gunners got off to a great start after Omari Benjamin broke the deadlock just seven minutes into the game but the Hammers responded ten minutes later through George Earthy.

Two minutes later, West Ham took the lead from a Callum Marshall strike before Kodua sensationally added a third three minutes to half time.

After the break, Kaelan Casey and Josh Briggs scored to extend West Ham's lead as they outplayed their London rivals to win the trophy.

Kodua has been outstanding this season for the Hammers U18's, leading them as captain to success in the Cup competition.

Watch video below: