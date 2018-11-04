GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Video: Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh rescues Danish side Nordsjaelland with equaliser

Published on: 04 November 2018
AaB had a good hold of Godsway Donyoh most of the match, but eventually the Ghanaian managed to score

Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh struck a late free-kick to rescue Danish side Nordsjaelland from home defeat against AaB in the top-flight on Sunday.

The 24-year-old grabbed the vital equaliser with six minutes remaining to ensure the match ended 1-1 at the Right to Dream Stadium.

Donyoh's eighth goal of the season was enough to cancel out the 23rd minute own goal scored by Andreas Skovgaard.

The Ghanaian scored the equalizer for the Tigers directly from a free-kick.

Donyoh played the game together with his compatriot Mohammed Kudus while their fellow countryman Ibrahim Sadiq was on the bench.

Watch video of the goal below

