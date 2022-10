Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo increased his season tally to eight goals with an excellent finish for IF Elfsborg in their victory over Varbergs BoIS.

Baidoo intercepted a loose ball in the middle, outpaced his marker, and then beat the goalkeeper with a low effort for the away team's second goal of the game.

The 23-year-old is in top form this season, with eight goals in his last 11 games in Sweden's top flight. He also has two assists in those games.

Watch highlights of the game below