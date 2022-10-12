VIDEO: Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng scores Ronaldo-esque header in UTA's draw against CFR Cluj

Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng opened his scoring account in the Romanian Liga this season on Monday when CFR Cluj held AFC UTA Arad to a stalemate.

Boateng scored the only goal for Cluj as they threw away their first half lead to draw 1-1 in the end at the Francisc von Neuman Stadium in Arad.

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal of the match to put the visitors ahead after he headed in a corner-kick from Ciprian Deac in the 32nd minute.

Boateng came so close to getting the second when his effort from close range was saved by the framework few minutes to the break.

UTA Arad levelled matters in the early stages of the second half after Croatian defender Denis Kolinger put the ball into his own net.

Kolinger in an attempt to make a clearance off the goal line who saw him get the ball beyond his goalkeeper for the equaliser for the home side.

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Yeboah was brought on as a substitute when he replaced forward Daniel Birligea in the 60th minute to make an appearance for Cluj.

Boateng was also replaced with midfielder Karlo Muhar a minute later.

The defensive midfielder has played 7 matches in the Romanian top-flight this season and has managed a goal in the process.

Watch video below: