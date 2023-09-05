GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghanaian side FC Samartex unveil home and away kits for 2023/24 season 

Published on: 05 September 2023
VIDEO: Ghanaian side FC Samartex unveil home and away kits for 2023/24 season 

Ghana Premier League side Samartex 1996 have officially unveiled their home and away kits for the 2023/23 season.

Samartex continues with its partnership with American sports kits manufacturer Icarus for the new season.

The Samreboi based club in a post released the team's kits for the new season and urged their teaming fans to purchase the clubs outfit.

"👕| BREATHE IN THE BEAUTY

- Introducing our striking @IcarusFCphl kits!

- A testament to our rich heritage and inspiring traditions, these shirts are designed to ignite a fire within our players.

- The unique features serve as a constant reminder for our lads

 

 

