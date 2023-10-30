VIDEO: Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan aims for comeback following lengthy injury layoff

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan is currently on the path to rehabilitation after an unfortunate injury sidelined him in early September.

The 20-year-old suffered a fracture to the base of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot during a training session.

Prior to his injury, Afena-Gyan had made three appearances for Cremonese, totalling 117 minutes of play. Unfortunately, his absence from the squad has had an impact on the team's performance, and they currently find themselves in 8th place in the Serie B standings.

While the exact date of his return remains uncertain, Afena-Gyan is determined to make a comeback before the end of the year. His motivation is fueled by the desire to secure a place in the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to commence in January 2024.

Afena-Gyan made the move to Cremonese from AS Roma in 2022, with the transfer reportedly costing around 6 million euros. However, his debut season with Cremonese in Serie A did not go as planned, as he struggled to find the back of the net while the club faced relegation. Now, the young Ghanaian forward is focused on his recovery and a successful return to the pitch.