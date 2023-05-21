VIDEO: Ghanaian striker John Antwi dedicates first goal at Al Faisaly to late father

Ghanaian striker John Antwi has dedicated his first goal for Jordanian club Al Faisaly to his late father.

The former Al Ahly striker lost his father recently and after netting in the match against Shabab Al-Aqaba, the striker took off his shirt to pay tribute to his father.

The shirt beneath his jersey had the inscription R.I.P dad.

He also posted on social media: "I did this for you Papa(Dad). R.I.P."

Antwi fired fired home from close range to seal a 4-0 win for his side on Saturday in the second league game of the season for Faisaly.

He joined the club in April 2023 on a contract which will see him stay till the summer of 2024.

He left Egypt - where he is the foreign player with the most games - after spells with Al Ahly, Ismailly, El Makasa, Pyramids FC and El Gaish.

Watch video below: