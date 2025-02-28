VIDEO: Ghanaian teen Hafiz Gariba scores maiden goal at Barca Juvenil B to earn draw against L'Hospitalet

Ghanaian youngster Hafiz Gariba scored his first goal for Barcelona's Juvenil B side in his second outing for the club in the game against L'Hospitalet.

The towering 18-year-old centre-back connected to a cross in the final minute to salvage a point for his side in the thrilling 2-2 draw.

L'Hospitalet opened the scoring in the first half but Barcelona responded through Antonio GÃ³mez, who rose high to head home from a Adrian Guerrero corner kick.

Moment later, L'Hospitalet restored their lead before Gariba sealed the draw late in the game from another set-piece.

Gariba, who was discovered playing football in Teshie, joined the Catalan outfit from Spanish academy Maschet School on a three-year deal.

He is expected to go through the developmental stages and eventually convince the main team.

Barcelona have shown keen interest in African players, signing Ghanaian youngsters David Oduro and Aziz Issah.

