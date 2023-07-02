GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 July 2023
VIDEO: Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman scores stunner in FC Nordsjaelland's pre-season friendly win over Næstved IF

Talented forward, Ibrahim Osman opened his goal scoring account for FC Nordsjaelland in pre-season with a stunning striker as the Danish club defeated Næstved IF.

Osman took on his marker before curling home at the edge of the box to double Nordsjaelland's lead moments after Conrad Harder's opener.

Harder completed victory in the second half with a fine finish as Nordsjaelland start preparations for the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Osman will be hoping for more game time next season after breaking into the first team at the end of the last campaign.

He follows the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah as Ghanaians who made their names with the Danish outfit.

