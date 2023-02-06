VIDEO: Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu scored winner for Hatayaspor just hours before earthquake

Winger Christian Atsu netted the winner for Hatayapor in the Turkish SuperLig game against Kasimpasa hours before tragedy struck.

The winger is currently missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Kahramanmaras in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 31-year-old alongside Hatayaspor's Sporting Director are yet to be removed from the rubbles, while four others have been rescued.

Burak Oksuz, Bertug Yildirim, Kerim Alici, Ekrem Eksioglu and Osman Ates are the members of the team removed from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Atsu climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the match with Hatayspor recording a 1-0 victory at the Yeni Hatay Stadium in the end.

He was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.

Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

He scored beautifully from a freekick from the edge of the box with a few minutes remaining in the game.

