Video: Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey's header named among five finest goals in Belgium

Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey's goal was named among the five finest goals in the Belgian top-flight matches over the weekend.

There were some good goals last weekend in the Jupiler Pro League with the Kortrijk attacker named among the best goals.

In place fifth place is Eric Ocansey (KV Kortrijk) who makes the list with 0-1 goal against Standard.

The fouth place was hijacked by Kevin Vandendriessche (KV Oostende) with the 2-1 win against KV Mechelen.

The top 3 is occupied by Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende), who managed to win 1-0 against KV Mechelen after Canesin's fantastic control. Selim Amallah (Standard) takes the second with the 2-1 against KV Kortrijk.

And the topper of the weekend is Aly Samatta (KRC Genk), who took the win against RSC Anderlecht with the only goal of the match.

In the video below we list of the five best goals.