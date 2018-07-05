VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Edward Opoku elated after featuring in Columbus Crew's friendly win over Deportivo Saprissa

Ghanaian youngster Edward Opoku has expressed satisfaction after making his first start for Columbus Crew in their friendly win over Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday.

The 21 year old former St. Louis winger was influential as a different look Columbus Crew side cruise to a 2-0 victory over Deportivo Saprissa.

The first half saw plenty of scoring chances from Columbus. In the 28th minute, Eduardo Sosa took a ball down the field and crossed to an open Gyasi Zardes, the American born Ghanaian breezed by Saprissa’s goalkeeper to place the ball into the back of an empty net.

Defender Josh Williams scored the game-winning goal for Crew SC in the 34th minute. Pedro Santos sent in a corner straight to Williams who headed it into the back of the net. Saprissa was unable to respond, giving Columbus the win.

WATCH VIDEO OF HIS POST MATCH INTERVIEW BELOW

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2018

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin