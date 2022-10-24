VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah narrowly escapes RED CARD after dangerous tackle in Romania

Ghanaian youngster Ransford Yeboah managed to escape a red card following a nasty tackle on his opponent in CFR Cluj's game against U.Cluj.

CFR Cluj managed to get a 2-1 away win against U.Cluj at the Cluj Arena.

All the goals scored in the game were from penalties awarded by the referee Petrescu R.M

CFR Cluj got two penalties scored by Ciprian Daec and Cephas Malele in both halves of the game.

U.Cluj got a consolation late in the game through Romario who also scored from the spot kick.

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah managed to escape a send-off in the 70th minute after he went extremely hard on U.Cluj forward Lorand-Levente Fulopa.

Referee Radu Petrescu only awarded him a yellow card and replays could tell the Ghanaian went with boot foot which deserved a red card.

Emmanuel Yeboah was substituted in the 79th minute.

He has scored two goals in nine appearances with one assist this season.

Watch the incident below