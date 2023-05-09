VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Hope Avayevu scores stunning goal as North Texas SC beat St Louis II

Ghanaian forward Hope Avayevu netted his fourth goal in the MLS Next Pro this season as North Texas SC thrashed St Louis City II.

The red-hot striker fired from long range as North Texas recovered from a goal down to win 4-1 at the Choctaw Stadium.

St Louis City II started the game brightly and broke the game's deadlock five minutes to half time through John Klein.

North Texas responded after the break through Colombian striker Jose Mulato in the 53rd minute.

He then gave North Texas the lead 16 minute later after pouncing on a Tyshawn Rose assist before Herbert Endeley extended the lead with eight minutes remaining.

Avayevu sealed victory with a belter as North Texas SC return to winning ways in the MLS Next Pro.

The former Bechem United youngster has been in fine form for the FC Dallas youth side and looks like could be making his MLS debut sooner than later.

Watch video below: