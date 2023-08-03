GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Mawuli Mensah scores 'golazo' on Real Betis debut in pre-season

Published on: 03 August 2023
Ghanaian youngster Mawuli Mensah kicked off his career with Real Betis on a good note as he scored on his debut to help the Spanish side earn a 2-2 draw.

The 19-year-old scored a stunning strike against UD Ameria on Wednesday night announcing his presence despite only sealing a move a few days ago.

The midfielder, who joined the La Liga team from Antequera CF during the summer transfer window, signed a lucrative three-year deal.

The team led by Manuel Pelligrini was drawn to Mensah's flexibility and outstanding performance in Antequera CF's promotion to the First RFEF division.

Real Betis Balompié made a formal announcement about the deal they had reached with Antequera CF to transfer Mawuli Mensah to the first Verdiblanco affiliate. The young Ghanaian football player, who was born on November 15, 2003, in Accra, is currently connected to the Club de las Trece Barras through 2026.

Watch video below:

 

