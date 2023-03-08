GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim scores in Jedinstvo Ub win against Trayal Krusevac

Published on: 08 March 2023
VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim scores in Jedinstvo Ub win against Trayal Krusevac

Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim scored his thrid goal of the season in Jedinstvo Ub win against Trayal Krusevac in the Serbian second-tier.

The former King Faisal star found the back of the net of the opponent after just four minutes to shoot his team into the lead.

With no additional goals in the encounter, the young Ghanaian forward and his team cruised to a 1-0-win to secure the three maximum points.

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists since joining the Serbian outfit mid-way through the season.

Jedinstvo are hoping to secure promotion to the championship and are currently three points above Sloboda in the race for promotion.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more