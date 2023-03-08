VIDEO: Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim scores in Jedinstvo Ub win against Trayal Krusevac

Ghanaian youngster Zubairu Ibrahim scored his thrid goal of the season in Jedinstvo Ub win against Trayal Krusevac in the Serbian second-tier.

The former King Faisal star found the back of the net of the opponent after just four minutes to shoot his team into the lead.

With no additional goals in the encounter, the young Ghanaian forward and his team cruised to a 1-0-win to secure the three maximum points.

Another goal for Zubairu Ibrahim 🇬🇭 (18, RW) for Jedinstvo Ub in second Serbian tier. 🎯 • 7 starts • 3 goals • 2 assists Little boy from Accra, Ghana 💎 pic.twitter.com/mNe9xBUnhP — Football Scout - Africa (@UMFtblScout) March 6, 2023

The forward has scored three goals and provided two assists since joining the Serbian outfit mid-way through the season.

Jedinstvo are hoping to secure promotion to the championship and are currently three points above Sloboda in the race for promotion.