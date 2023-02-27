VIDEO: Ghanaian Zakaria Mugeese scores spectacular winner for FC Ashdod in Israeli Premier League

Ghanaian forward Zakaria Mugeese has made waves in Israel after scoring a spectacular late winner for FC Ashdod against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

The striker scored both of Ashdod's goals in the 2-1 win, but it was his 85th-minute strike that stole the show.

Mugeese beat two players and dribbled past the last defender before calmly finishing to secure three points for his team.

The former Dreams FC player has now scored four goals and provided one assist in the Israeli Premier League this season.

See video below