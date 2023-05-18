VIDEO: Ghanaians celebrate Man City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid

The streets of Accra was filled with hundreds of ecstatic fans celebrating the triumph of Manchester City's stunning 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The match was a source of pure elation for those who witnessed it, as Manchester City demolished the Spanish football giants in their semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

Thibaut Courtois, displaying his exceptional goalkeeping skills, made two extraordinary saves for Real, denying Erling Haaland's powerful headers early in the first half.

However, Courtois was left helpless when Bernardo Silva calmly finished from close range after 23 minutes, securing City's opening goal. Just before halftime, Silva struck again with a perfectly executed looping header, further extending City's lead.

The jubilant celebrations kicked off 14 minutes before the final whistle when Manuel Akanji's header deflected off Eder Militao and found the back of the net.

To seal the resounding victory, substitute Julian Alvarez took advantage of a brilliant pass from Phil Foden and scored a late goal.

The win has set Manchester City for their second Champions League final showdown with Inter on June 10.

Fans shared their joy and excitement after the game, at how Pep Guardiola's men brought an end to Real Madrid's dominance in the UEFA Champions League.

