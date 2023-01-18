GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Ghana's 2008 AFCON Stadium abandoned and left to rot

Published on: 18 January 2023
The Essipong Sports Stardium in Takoradi

 

The Essipong Stadium, one of the four venues built to host the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in currently in deplorable state.

The Essipong stadium has been deplorable state since it hasn't had renovations since its completion for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The venue which is situated in the Western Region is in ruins after 14 years since it was constructed for the tournament.

The Essipong Stadium hosted the Group B games involving Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Mali and Benin and also the quarter-final game between Ivory Coast and Guinea.

The facility has been left to deteriorate  and below is a video on the  current state of the stadium

 

 

 

