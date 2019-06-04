VIDEO: Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad step up with beach and gym works

Ghana's pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations camping entered Day II on Tuesday in Dubai with workouts on the beach and in the gym.

The exercises took place at the JA Palm Tree Court Hotel.

The squad size increased to 24 following the arrival of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey after 23 trained on the first day.

Assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko took the team through their beach warm up session.

They then moved into the gym where goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingston also supervised his goalkeepers- Felix Annan and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Players in camp are:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi & Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu,Kassim Nuhu,John Boye, Joseph Aidoo,Nuhu Musah, Joseph Attamah & Mohammed Alhassan

Midfielders: Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Yaw Yeboah and Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Attackers: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Caleb Ekuban and Kwabena Owusu

Black Stars going through some fitness exercises at the gym this morning #AFCON2019 #BlackStars2019 pic.twitter.com/ZNO5KBldyx — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 4, 2019